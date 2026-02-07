Blackhawks' Dominic Toninato: Nets both goals in AHL loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toninato scored twice in AHL Rockford's 5-2 loss to Iowa on Friday.
Toninato reached the 30-point mark for the third time in the last four AHL campaigns. The 31-year-old forward is at 11 goals, 19 assists and 104 shots on net over 39 appearances, including three goals and a helper over his last four games. If he gets another look with the Blackhawks this season, it'll likely be as a depth forward.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dominic Toninato: Returns to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Dominic Toninato: Summoned from AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Dominic Toninato: Sent to AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Dominic Toninato: Registers first assist•
-
Blackhawks' Dominic Toninato: Elevated from minors•
-
Blackhawks' Dominic Toninato: Trio of helpers Wednesday•