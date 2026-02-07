Toninato scored twice in AHL Rockford's 5-2 loss to Iowa on Friday.

Toninato reached the 30-point mark for the third time in the last four AHL campaigns. The 31-year-old forward is at 11 goals, 19 assists and 104 shots on net over 39 appearances, including three goals and a helper over his last four games. If he gets another look with the Blackhawks this season, it'll likely be as a depth forward.