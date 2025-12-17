Toninato notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Toninato, a fifth-round pick of Toronto in 2012, was able to get on the scoresheet with a helper on Wyatt Kaiser's first-period tally. This was Toninato's first point in two games at the NHL level this year. He'll have a chance to see fourth-line usage until the Blackhawks get either Nick Foligno (hand) or Connor Bedard (upper body) back in the lineup.