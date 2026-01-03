default-cbs-image
Toninato was assigned to AHL Rockford on Saturday.

Toninato was called up Wednesday, but he didn't end up playing for Chicago during his latest NHL stint. He does have one assist in five games with the Blackhawks, and he's also recorded five goals and 17 points in 25 appearances with Rockford in 2025-26.

