Toninato was recalled from AHL Rockford on Wednesday.

Toninato picked up one assist, six shots on goal and 10 hits in five NHL appearances this season. He will be an option for Thursday's game against Dallas after Jason Dickinson (undisclosed) left Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders due to an injury.

