Toninato scored a goal on five shots and added three hits in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Toninato's goal at 12:44 of the first period chased Nikita Tolopilo from the contest. The 32-year-old Toninato filled in for Anton Frondell (undisclosed) in this contest. Toninato's time with the big club could be short, as Luke Glendening will probably take over the fourth-line center spot once he joins the team after being claimed off waivers from the Rangers. The goal was Toninato's first point in four NHL outings this season.