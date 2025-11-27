Toninato notched three assists in AHL Rockford's 8-4 loss to Chicago on Wednesday.

The effort put Toninato at five goals and 10 helpers through 20 outings this season. He's on pace to top his career-high 36 points from 60 regular-season outings with AHL Manitoba last year. The 31-year-old Toninato has some NHL experience as well, but the Blackhawks probably would turn to younger players first.