Blackhawks' Dominic Toninato: Trio of helpers Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toninato notched three assists in AHL Rockford's 8-4 loss to Chicago on Wednesday.
The effort put Toninato at five goals and 10 helpers through 20 outings this season. He's on pace to top his career-high 36 points from 60 regular-season outings with AHL Manitoba last year. The 31-year-old Toninato has some NHL experience as well, but the Blackhawks probably would turn to younger players first.
