Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: Brushes twine on new line
Kahun potted his eighth goal of the season Thursday in a 4-3 loss to the Rangers.
Kahun dropped to the bottom six, which permitted Brandon Saad to reascend to the top line -- the move paid off in spades, as both players found the back of the net in this one. It's been a strong rookie campaign for Kahun, as he's fashioned 20 points to go along with a plus-4 rating through 49 games.
