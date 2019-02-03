Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: Dishes two helpers
Kahun sent out two assists in Saturday's win over the Wild.
The rookie winger entered the contest on a three-game point drought but tacked on his second two-point night of the year. He doesn't generate a ton of offense with 22 points and 88 shots on goal over 53 games, and he has just one point on the power play despite fairly consistent minutes with the man advantage.
