Kahun posted an assist, five shots and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.

Kahun had gone six games without a point entering the contest. Kahun has reached 35 points (12 goals, 23 helpers) in 77 games this year, as well as pumping 133 shots on goal. The Czech rookie's solid overall production could be useful as a budget play in DFS for Saturday's meeting with the Kings.