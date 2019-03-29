Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: Ends drought with helper
Kahun posted an assist, five shots and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.
Kahun had gone six games without a point entering the contest. Kahun has reached 35 points (12 goals, 23 helpers) in 77 games this year, as well as pumping 133 shots on goal. The Czech rookie's solid overall production could be useful as a budget play in DFS for Saturday's meeting with the Kings.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: Sets up two goals in rout•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: Struggling to score•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: Tallies pair of helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: Sparks offense in win•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: Picks up pair of points•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: Dishes two helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...