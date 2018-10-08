Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: First two points of NHL career
Kahun posted a pair of assists in Sunday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.
The two helpers were the first points of Kahun's NHL career after signing with Chicago this past offseason. Prior to coming to the Blackhawks, the 22-year-old winger was a member of Munich EHC in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), where he spent four seasons and totaled 111 points in 157 games.
