Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: Inks entry-level deal with Chicago

Kahun signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Saturday, Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Dominik has spent the last four seasons with EHC Munchen of the DEL, totaling 39 goals and 110 points in 157 games. The 22-year-old forward will likely spend the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Rockford becoming acclimated to the North American brand of hockey, but he could develop into a solid two-way player for the Blackhawks down the road.