Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: Picks up pair of points
Kahun recorded a goal and an assist during Tuesday's 6-2 victory over the Oilers.
Kahun has now notched four points in his last two contests and appears to be firmly entrenched as a member of the Blackhawks' second power-play unit. He'll look to extend his point streak to three games when Chicago takes on the Canucks on Thursday.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: Dishes two helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: Brushes twine on new line•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: Scores in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: Scores goal versus Minnesota•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: First two points of NHL career•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: Scores in defeat•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...