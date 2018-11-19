Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: Scores goal versus Minnesota
Kahun notched a goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Wild.
Kahun sealed the win with an empty-netter which ended a 16-game goal drought. With his productivity falling off, the winger has averaged just nine second of power-play ice time in his last five outings -- a far cry from the 1:44 per game during October.
