Kahun potted a goal in Tuesday's 6-8 loss to the Red Wings.

Kahun has been impressive this preseason, picking up two goals and four points in three appearances. The 23-year-old forward appears to be on track to make the Opening Night roster, but it'd be wise for fantasy owners to take a wait-and-see approach, as he'll likely begin the season skating in a bottom-six role, which will limit his offensive upside.