Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: Scores in loss
Kahun scored a goal and fired three shots on net during Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Winnipeg.
Kahun has been heating up recently, notching two points in his last two games, but he's still only totaled four goals and 13 points in 32 appearances this campaign, so he isn't a viable option in most fantasy formats.
