Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: Set for NHL Prospect Tournament

Kahun will participate in the 2018 Traverse City Prospect Tournament, which runs from Friday to next Tuesday.

The upcoming tournament will allow the Blackhawks to get another good look at Kahun, who spent the last four seasons with EHC Munchen of the DEL in Germany. Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman reportedly had an opportunity to watch Kahun in the 2018 Olympics, and the big boss seems thrilled about what the Czech-born skater brings to the table. "He's quick, offensive, has good skills," said Bowman. "He's probably more of a playmaker than a goal scorer. He's one of those guys where the puck is off his stick as quick as he gets it. He's moving it to the guy who is open. I think he's going to fit in well with a lot of our forwards, guys who can think the game at a high level." Fantasy owners shouldn't expect the undrafted pivot to make an immediate splash this season, but he's clearly on the big club's radar.