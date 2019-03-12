Kahun notched a pair of assists to Brendan Perlini and Patrick Kane, helping his team to a 7-1 win over Arizona on Monday.

Kahun's first season in Chicago has been full of peaks and valleys, and despite the two assists, this one looks like it's been more of a valley for him, as he's only managed four points in the past month. The numbers will come for him, but he's not there yet, making him a good fit for dynasty leagues.