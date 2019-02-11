Kahun scored two goals and an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Chicago's second line has been hot lately, and Kahun now has three multi-point performances in his last four games as a result. The 23-year-old has five goals and 10 points in his last 10 contests, a surge that has moved him into the top five in rookie scoring on the season with 11 goals and 27 points in 56 games.