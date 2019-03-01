Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: Struggling to score
Kahun has gone scoreless in his last four contests.
The 23-year-old pivot is still skating on the Blackhawks' second line and is also locked into a spot on the team's second power-play unit, so he should be able to snap his scoreless streak sooner rather than later.
