Blackhawks' Dominik Kahun: Tallies pair of helpers
Kahun set up two goals in Tuesday's 6-3 loss against Boston.
After a slow start to life in the NHL when he scored 17 points in 46 games, the German rookie now has 12 points over the past 11 contests. This level of production is especially impressive when considering he's averaged just over 13-and-a-half minutes of time on ice during that span.
