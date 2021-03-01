Kubalik scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.
Kubalik struck in the third period with the Blackhawks already firmly in control. He's picked up the pace recently with three goals and a helper in the last four games. The 25-year-old winger has eight tallies and 10 assists through 23 contests overall.
