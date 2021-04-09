Kubalik scored a goal on a team-high six shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Kubalik put the Blackhawks on the board at 14:05 of the first period. The 25-year-old has three goals in his last four games, and the newly-constructed second line of Kubalik, Vinnie Hinostroza and Philipp Kurashev looks like it could stick together for a while. Kubalik is up to 14 tallies, 29 points, 116 shots on net and 38 hits in 41 appearances this year.