Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Calder worthy performance
Kubalik scored three goals Thursday in a 5-2 win over the Lightning.
The 24-year-old rookie now has 29 goals and 43 points in 62 games. Kubalik is riding a three-game, five-point scoring streak and has put up points in six of his last seven games. He's the top rookie goal scorer by a large margin -- his next closest competitors are Victor Olofsson and Denis Gurianov, both with 19. And Kubalik sits third in overall freshman scoring. He'll certainly get some Calder consideration.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Scores twice in high-scoring affair•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Churns out helper in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: One of each Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Gets back in goal column•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Fills empty net•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Rookie goal leader keeps sniping•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.