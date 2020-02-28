Kubalik scored three goals Thursday in a 5-2 win over the Lightning.

The 24-year-old rookie now has 29 goals and 43 points in 62 games. Kubalik is riding a three-game, five-point scoring streak and has put up points in six of his last seven games. He's the top rookie goal scorer by a large margin -- his next closest competitors are Victor Olofsson and Denis Gurianov, both with 19. And Kubalik sits third in overall freshman scoring. He'll certainly get some Calder consideration.