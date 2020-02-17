Kubalik posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Kubalik earned the secondary helper on Patrick Kane's second-period tally. The 24-year-old winger has 36 points, 136 shots and 65 hits in 57 outings this season. He's enjoying top-line deployment, and while his scoring can be streaky, Kubalik is performing well in his first NHL season.