Kubalik scored a goal and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Kubalik broke the deadlock with a one-timer past Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen at 8:30 of the third period. That tally held up as the series-clinching goal. Kubalik had six points in the four-game series, although five of them came in a Game 1 goal-fest. He added nine shots and a plus-2 rating. His chemistry with Jonathan Toews is strong -- expect them to remain together on the top line during the playoff run.