Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Clutch in second straight game
Kubalik scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.
Kubalik played a key role in the Blackhawks' four-goal rally in the third period by setting up Patrick Kane's tally and potting the go-ahead goal. The Czech winger went plus-3 with three shots on goal. Kubalik's at 10 goals and six assists to go with 76 shots and 51 hits in 35 contests. He could be worth a look in DFS for Monday's game against the Devils.
