Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Collects goal No. 30
Kubalik scored a goal on three shots Wednesday in a 6-2 win over San Jose.
Kubalik blew an absolute howitzer of a one-timer past Aaron Dell from the slot, rounding out the scoring with 1:58 left in regulation. It was the 30th goal of the season for the rookie, who actually came into the night stuck in a five-game dry spell. A seventh-round draft pick of the Kings in 2013, Kubalik is only three goals behind Patrick Kane for the team lead.
