Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Creates lead with goal
Kubalik tallied a goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
Kubalik's tally came at 9:46 of the first period on a pass from Patrick Kane. This gave the Blackhawks a 2-1, and they never looked back. Kubalik has goals in three of his last four games, which puts the 24-year-old at 11 markers, 17 points and 79 shots on goal in 37 appearances this season.
