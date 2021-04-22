Kubalik scored a goal on a team-leading five shots Wednesday in a 5-4 overtime win over Nashville. He also provided three hits and one block.

Kubalik found himself all alone in the slot and buried a one-timer, tying the game at 4-4 with 7:05 left in regulation. The goal, Kubalik's 15th of the season, was the third in a span of 2:51 for Chicago and send the game into overtime. It also snapped Kubalik's personal five-game drought. Although the goal production has leveled off from his 30-goal rookie campaign, the 25-year-old has enjoyed another nice season with 30 points in 47 games.