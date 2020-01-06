Kubalik potted an empty-net goal and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Kubalik added four hits, three shots on goal and two PIM in the contest. The Czech winger has been money lately with four goals and five helpers in his last eight games. Through 41 outings, Kubalik has racked up 22 points, 87 shots and 57 hits this season. His recent production should be earning him attention from fantasy owners in standard formats.