Kubalik scored a goal on a team-high six shots and added five hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to San Jose.

The 24-year-old, playing in his second NHL game, enjoyed an impressive showing and was eventually moved up to Chicago's first line with Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. He showed a goal-scorers touch on his goal, one-timing a feed from a sharp angle at the bottom of the right faceoff circle. Kubalik spent last season playing in Switzerland and had 25 goals and 57 points in 50 games. That early promotion to the top line is certainly intriguing.