Kubalik managed an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Vegas in Game 5.

Vegas did relatively well at containing the Czech winger in the series -- Kubalik was limited to a goal and an assist in five games. He finished the playoffs with four tallies and four helpers in nine outings. The 24-year-old will look to build upon a 30-goal, 46-point regular season as he begins his sophomore campaign in 2020-21.