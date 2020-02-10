Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Gets back in goal column
Kubalik scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.
Kubalik needed just 15 seconds to open the scoring in the first period. The tally snapped a four-game drought for the rookie, who now has 22 goals, 33 points and 121 shots through 53 contests.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Fills empty net•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Rookie goal leader keeps sniping•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Rookie remains red-hot•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: On scoring tear•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Scores in third straight•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Tips in goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.