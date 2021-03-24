Kubalik scored a goal on two shots Tuesday in a 3-2 win over Florida.

Kubalik received a perfect Brandon Hagel feed and slid it five-hole past Chris Driedger, opening the scoring 6:24 into the game. It was the 11th tally of the season for Kubalik, who is looking to reach the 20-goal plateau for the second time in as many NHL seasons. He's also riding a six-game point streak (two goals, four assists) heading into Thursday's rematch with the Panthers.