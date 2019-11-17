Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Gets in on the fun in road win
Kubalik scored a goal on two shots in a 7-2 victory over the Predators on Saturday.
Kubalik gave the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead late in the first period with his fifth goal of the year. The 24-year-old logged his second-highest TOI total of the season (14:48) in the blowout win and responded with his third goal in the last seven games. Kubalik is enjoying a solid start to his rookie season with eight points in 32 games but isn't providing enough punch to warrant a look in fantasy.
