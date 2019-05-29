Kubalik signed a one-year, $925,000 contract with the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Kubalik, who was originally selected by the Kings in the seventh round of the 2013 draft, spent the 2018-19 campaign with HC Ambri-Piotta of the NLA, racking up 25 goals and 57 points in 50 games. The 23-year-old winger most recently suited up for Team Czech Republic at the IIHF World Championship tournament, notching an impressive six goals and 12 points in 10 appearances. Kubalik's NHL potential is still an unknown, but if he's able to adapt to the smaller North American ice quickly, he could fit nicely on Jonathan Toews' wing in the Blackhawks' top six this season.