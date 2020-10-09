Kubalik signed a two-year, $7.4 million contract with Chicago on Friday.

Kubalik is coming off a fantastic rookie season in which he tallied 30 goals and 16 helpers in 68 games and was nominated for the Calder Trophy. The Czech winger should continue to get first-line minutes alongside Jonathan Toews and certainly has the ability to put together another 30-goal campaign. Fantasy player won't want to wait to select Kubalik in season-long formats as he figures to go early given his offensive upside.