Kubalik recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Both of Kubalik's points came in the first period, assisting on Jake McCabe's opening tally before putting home a rebound later in the period. The 26-year-old winger is now on a three-game point streak, as he looks to close out the season on a high note. Overall, it's been a disappointing year for Kubalik who now has 14 goals and 16 assists in 73 games.