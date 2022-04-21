Kubalik recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.
Both of Kubalik's points came in the first period, assisting on Jake McCabe's opening tally before putting home a rebound later in the period. The 26-year-old winger is now on a three-game point streak, as he looks to close out the season on a high note. Overall, it's been a disappointing year for Kubalik who now has 14 goals and 16 assists in 73 games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Produces apple in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Logs power-play helper•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Hands out power-play assist•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Reaches double digits in goals•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Adds goal in win•