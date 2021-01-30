Kubalik recorded a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kubalik had the secondary helper on Dylan Strome's second-period tally. Through nine games, Kubalik is playing more or less as well as he did as a rookie last year, when he had 46 points in 68 games. In 2020-21, Kubalik has two goals, four helpers, 30 shots on net and a minus-1 rating. He'll continue to see a healthy amount of playing time in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit.