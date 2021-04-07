Kubalik scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Kubalik doubled the Blackhawks' lead to 2-0 with his tally at 9:39 of the second period. It was his second goal in the last three games after he went four outings without a point. The 25-year-old winger is up to 13 scores, 28 points, 110 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 40 contests. He should continue to see middle-six usage and power-play time, which makes him a solid option on the wing in fantasy.