Kubalik was not given a qualifying offer from Chicago on Monday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
As expected, Kubalik will become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday. The 26-year-old has steadily seen his offensive production drop during his three career NHL seasons; after a 46-point rookie campaign, he scored just 32 points despite a career-high 78 games played during the 2021-22 campaign.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Picks up assist in win•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Logs two points in win•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Produces apple in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Logs power-play helper•
-
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Hands out power-play assist•