Kubalik was not given a qualifying offer from Chicago on Monday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

As expected, Kubalik will become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday. The 26-year-old has steadily seen his offensive production drop during his three career NHL seasons; after a 46-point rookie campaign, he scored just 32 points despite a career-high 78 games played during the 2021-22 campaign.