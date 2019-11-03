Kubalik scored a power-play goal on two shots and added a pair of hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

The Kings' seventh-round pick from 2013 came back to haunt the franchise that drafted him in this contest. Kubalik is up to three goals and two assists in 12 games this year. The Czech winger has added 27 hits and 32 shots on goal.

