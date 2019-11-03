Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Notches power-play marker
Kubalik scored a power-play goal on two shots and added a pair of hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.
The Kings' seventh-round pick from 2013 came back to haunt the franchise that drafted him in this contest. Kubalik is up to three goals and two assists in 12 games this year. The Czech winger has added 27 hits and 32 shots on goal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.