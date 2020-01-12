Kubalik scored twice on three shots and was plus-2 in a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Saturday.

Kubalik potted both his goals in the second period to give the Blackhawks a 3-1 lead and his second tally proved to be the winner. The 24-year-old has been red-hot since the calendar flipped to 2020, racking up five goals and three assists during a five-game point streak. Those five goals have come on just 11 shots (45.5 percent) but ride him while you can. Kubalik has 16 goals and 26 points in 44 games.