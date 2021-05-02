Kubalik scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Kubalik tallied with 18 seconds left in the game to bring the Blackhawks within a goal, but the comeback fell short. The winger has two goals and an assist in his last three games. He's up to 17 tallies, 33 points, 144 shots on net, 53 hits and a minus-1 rating in 51 outings overall.