Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: One of each Saturday
Kubalik scored a goal and dished an assist in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Flames.
Both of Kubalik's points came in the first period -- he set up Jonathan Toews 30 seconds into the game and then scored at 19:17 to put the Blackhawks ahead 2-1. The 24-year-old has just three points through seven games in February. Overall, the rookie winger is up to 23 tallies and 35 points through 56 outings.
