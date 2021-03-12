Kubalik scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Kubalik's 10th goal of the year went in at 5:26 of the first period. The Czech winger has 21 points, 85 shots on net, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 28 games. He'll likely continue to see top-six usage -- with five goals and two helpers in his last nine outings, there's little reason to move Kubalik around the lineup.