Kubalik scored twice on four shots Monday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Kubalik finished off a 2-on-1 feed from Pius Suter to deliver the game-winning goal with 17 seconds left in overtime, his second tally of the night. He had also converted a Brandon Hagel dish on the doorstep late in the first period. It was a much-needed outburst from Kubalik, who had entered the night with just one goal over his previous 12 contests. After scoring 30 goals in 68 games as a rookie in 2019-20, Kubalik has followed up with just five goals and 14 points through 17 tilts.