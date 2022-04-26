Kubalik recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Kubalik helped out on an Erik Gustafsson goal in the first period. In his last six games, Kubalik has earned two goals and three assists while playing a more regular role in the lineup on the second line for much of that span. The 26-year-old winger is up to 31 points, 158 shots on net, 93 hits and a minus-16 rating through 76 contests in a disappointing campaign.