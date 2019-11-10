Kubalik scored a goal on two shots and added a pair of hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Kubalik opened the scoring just over seven minutes into the third period, finishing off a 3-on-1 rush. It was the fourth goal of the season for Kubalik, who has found the scoresheet in three of his last four games and four of his last six. That's welcome production from a player who generally sees less than 14 minutes of ice time per game.