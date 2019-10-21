Kubalik scored a goal on a game-high 10 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Kubalik was an absolute demon on the sequence leading to his goal, forcing a turnover high in the offensive zone to keep the play alive before finishing off a Brandon Saad rebound. The 24-year-old led all players with 10 shots on goal after having entered the night with 15 shots in his first five games. Kubalik has three points in his first six NHL games after coming over from Switzerland.